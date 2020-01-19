Early morning Tampa shooting sends two to hospital

article

An early morning shooting outside of a Tampa auto parts store sent two people to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, Tampa police said.

"Approximately 5:30 a.m. this morning two individuals became involved in a verbal altercation,” said Tampa Police Lt. Les Richardson. “Gunfire [sic] was exchanged," he added.

The shooting scene was littered with personal belongings and evidence markers. "There were several individuals, probably about 20-30 people that were all leaving... or dispersing at the time," explained Lt. Richardson.

The auto parts store lay feet away from a Tampa gentlemen's club that closed shortly after the shooting report, but investigators said it was too early to say whether or not the shooters were club patrons. "We have nothing saying this is attached to Vixen," Lt. Richardson commented.

A distraught mother and father arrived on the scene and told FOX 13 that their son was present at the Vixen Club overnight, and according to the police he was currently in the hospital.

Police have yet to publicly release the names of those involved in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

