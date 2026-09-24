Elite skydivers compete for national titles in Zephyrhills this week: How to watch

The Brief The U.S. Parachute Association's National Canopy Piloting Championships are underway in Zephyrhills and continue through Sept. 28. Athletes are competing in speed, distance, accuracy and freestyle events for national titles and the opportunity to represent Team USA in future international competition. Canopy piloting, often called "swooping," is a competitive skydiving discipline in which athletes fly their parachutes just feet above the water before racing through a marked course. Standard events test speed, distance and landing accuracy, while freestyle competition rewards aerial maneuvers performed over the water.



Some of the nation's top canopy pilots are competing in Pasco County this week as the U.S. Parachute Association's 2026 National Canopy Piloting Championships are underway.

Skydiving championship in Pasco

The backstory:

The competition runs through Sept. 28, with standard canopy piloting events taking place Sept. 24–27. The freestyle competition is scheduled for Sept. 25–28, before national champions are crowned during an awards ceremony. While canopy piloting is being contested in Zephyrhills, the association's other national championship disciplines are being held separately at Skydive Perris in California.

Unlike traditional skydiving, canopy piloting focuses on what happens after a parachute opens. Competitors guide their canopies just above the surface of a pond before racing through a course that tests speed, distance and landing precision. A separate freestyle competition features choreographed maneuvers performed while skimming across the water.

According to organizers, athletes from across the country are competing for national titles and the opportunity to earn selection for future international competition representing the United States. Organizers have listed 27 competitors across the Pro/Open, Advanced, and Intermediate divisions.

The standard competition includes three events. In the speed event, competitors race through an electronically timed course. The distance event challenges pilots to travel as far as possible after first making contact with the water. In the accuracy event, competitors skim through water gates before attempting a precise landing in designated scoring zones. Freestyle competitors are judged on the difficulty, execution and control of pre-planned maneuvers performed over the water.

Check it out

Planning to attend?:

While the events will be livestreamed here, spectators are welcome throughout the competition at Skydive City in Zephyrhills.

Organizers recommend bringing:

Camping chairs

Sunscreen

Binoculars

A camera

Visitors are asked not to bring alcoholic beverages or pets. Public restrooms, picnic tables, drinking fountains, an onsite restaurant are available.

Championship schedule ahead

What's next:

Standard canopy piloting competition continues through Sept. 27. Freestyle competition concludes Sept. 28, followed by the awards ceremony recognizing this year's national champions.