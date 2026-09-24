Tampa weather: Bay Area gets taste of fall with dropping low temperatures, humidity

The Brief Brisk northeast winds will deliver lower humidity to the region, dropping weekend low temperatures into the 60s. Dry air will keep conditions clear locally through the weekend, while a severe Nor'easter causes flooding and erosion in New England. High humidity levels are expected to return by the middle of next week as wind patterns shift.



Brisk northeast winds are ushering lower humidity into the area on Thursday, setting up clear skies and overnight lows in the 60s for the weekend.

Northeast winds bring dry air

What we know:

Cooler, drier air is sweeping across the region as dew points drop into the 50s.

This wind pattern will bring comfortably cool overnight temperatures in the 60s through the weekend before humidity returns by the middle of next week.

Strong storm drenching New England

What we don't know:

While Bay Area conditions remain pleasant, a strong storm system is impacting the northeastern coast.

Officials have not confirmed the full extent of the beach erosion, coastal flooding and heavy rain drenching parts of New England.