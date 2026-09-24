Tampa weather: Bay Area gets taste of fall with dropping low temperatures, humidity
TAMPA, Fla. - Brisk northeast winds are ushering lower humidity into the area on Thursday, setting up clear skies and overnight lows in the 60s for the weekend.
Northeast winds bring dry air
What we know:
Cooler, drier air is sweeping across the region as dew points drop into the 50s.
This wind pattern will bring comfortably cool overnight temperatures in the 60s through the weekend before humidity returns by the middle of next week.
Strong storm drenching New England
What we don't know:
While Bay Area conditions remain pleasant, a strong storm system is impacting the northeastern coast.
Officials have not confirmed the full extent of the beach erosion, coastal flooding and heavy rain drenching parts of New England.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, who provided the local and regional weather outlook.