Hall of Famer Warren Sapp files federal lawsuit against Tampa over City Hall incident

The Brief Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp filed a federal lawsuit against Tampa, claiming his First Amendment rights were violated. In the lawsuit, he claims city officials had police remove him from City Hall on Sept. 17 during a public city council meeting. The lawsuit claims Sapp was just trying to get paperwork, while city leaders called the incident a disruption.



Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Tampa after police removed him from City Hall during a city council meeting on Sept. 17.

Tampa First Amendment lawsuit

What we know:

In the lawsuit, Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp alleged he went to Tampa City Hall on Sept. 17 to obtain paperwork.

While he was inside, he claims, city officials escalated an encounter into a confrontation in an office adjacent to the council chambers, interrupting the public meeting.

Council Chair Alan Clendenin called a recess, declared disruptive individuals out of order, and ordered the room locked until police resolved the issue.

Tampa police officers responded and asked Sapp to leave City Hall.

Constitutional rights claim

The backstory:

The lawsuit states that Sapp was trespassed for the day but never arrested, which his legal representation claims is significant.

In the lawsuit, Sapp asserts that he possessed the right to speak, petition the government, seek information from government officials, and attend public government proceedings without facing retaliation.

The lawsuit emphasizes that officers did not arrest Sapp during the removal, citing the lack of criminal charges as evidence that the city's exclusion order was an unconstitutional response to his presence.

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

It is not known what specific paperwork Sapp was attempting to retrieve when this happened.

Tampa officials have not released details regarding their internal account of the interaction, as the city does not comment on pending litigation.

City Hall lockdown details

What they're saying:

Council Chair Alan Clendenin ruled during the meeting that disruptive individuals in the offices were out of order.

"I have asked them to leave the premises," Clendenin said during the live meeting. "They have refused to leave the premises. I am calling a recess and I want everyone to remain in their seats until this disruption has been resolved."

The Sabatini Law Firm, P.A. released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

"Today, our firm filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Warren Sapp against the City of Tampa. City officials retaliated against Mr. Sapp for exercising his First Amendment rights when they directed police to remove him from City Hall and exclude him for the day on September 17, 2026.

Mr. Sapp had gone to City Hall to obtain paperwork. The City’s response was unjustified and unconstitutional. Our lawsuit seeks a declaration that the City violated his rights, damages, and other appropriate relief."