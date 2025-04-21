Emu and dogs have a blast playing chase at Florida farm

An emu who grew up with a dog was seen having a blast playing a game of chase with two of his canine pals at their farm home in Vero Beach, Florida.

Mandy Cardin, who runs the small farm, filmed and posted this video to TikTok, garnering nearly 8 million views at the time of writing.

The footage shows an emu named Carlos playing with a large dog named Rookie and a smaller dog named Bingo.

"The emu grew up with the dog [Rookie] since he was a chick," Cardin told Storyful. "They love to play all the time and normally the dog runs out of gas before the emu ever thinks about being tired," she said.