Enchant St. Pete continues to light up Tropicana Field in its fourth return

Enchant St. Pete is once again lighting up Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg in its fourth return for the holiday season.

Visitors can immerse themselves in a winter wonderland until December 31. The Trop has millions of lights and sculptures to light up the massive venue.

The annual event brings the festivities of the season, offering an interactive adventure with an ice-skating trail that winds through the venue.

"We've been here for four years now, and we're thrilled to return each year," said Jay Stuber with Enchant St. Pete. "With each passing year, we improve and offer a unique experience.

Stuber said what sets the St. Pete location apart is that organizers bring in a new design each year, offering something new for all visitors, whether it's their first time attending or they attend every year.

Families and friends can explore the lit pathways, partake in seasonal treats and share in the spirit of the holidays with the community. Enchant St. Pete’s return to Tropicana Field not only showcases the event’s commitment to the holidays but also cements it as a cherished tradition in the city.