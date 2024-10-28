Ergles Christmas Tree Farm near Dade City gears up for holidays after back-to-back hurricanes

With all that's happened with Hurricanes Helene and Milton, some in the Tampa Bay area are busy cleaning up to think about the upcoming holiday season, but not Tony Harris.

He's cleaning up, and he's getting ready for Christmas despite the floods that surround his farm – Ergles Christmas Tree Farm near Dade City.

Some spots are flooded and other parts of the 65 acres are littered with the remains of oak trees on their sides.

READ: Pasco Hope community begins taking in displaced residents weeks after Hurricane Milton

"Everything was blown down," said Harris, who took over the farm more than 30 years ago from his father-in-law after the family was frozen out of the citrus growing business.

They never thought these inland acres would be hit with such heavy wind and rain.

"In the 34 years I've been here, I've never seen water that deep across Johnny B. Road from the Withlacoochee River," said Harris.

The flood made it to some of the trees that grow at the farm, like Sand Pine and Southern Red Cedar. Some of those trees won't survive, but Harris said not to worry.

MORE: Dade City monitoring low-lying neighborhoods near lakes and rivers for rising floodwaters

"We’re going to have some beautiful Christmas trees," he smiled.

He prefers to show his trees that have survived the storms. He also has shipments of Frazier Fir Trees coming from North Carolina. While many of us deal with what's been a terrible year weather wise, Harris believes getting his business back up and running may be just what folks need.

"I think people need Christmas every year," said Harris.

Maybe this year more than ever. Ergle Christmas Tree Farm is located at 3331 Treiman Boulevard, off U.S. 301 near Dade City.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: