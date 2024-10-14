Withlacoochee River rapidly rising, evacuation orders still in effect for some Hernando County residents

River flooding continues to be one of the biggest concerns following Hurricane Milton across Tampa Bay, with some communities preparing for the situation to worsen throughout the week.

Evacuation orders remained in place along the Withlacoochee River in Hernando County, impacting about 3,400 residential properties.

"Up to this point, we have suffered no fatalities in any of our storms during Hurricane Helene or Milton. I really don't want to see anybody get hurt. I don't see any of our first responders get hurt. Life safety is absolutely paramount," said David DeCarlo, the county's emergency management director.

The Withlacoochee River is expected to crest Thursday after the county received about 10 inches of rain during Hurricane Milton.

The county built an emergency access road for the Ridge Manor neighborhood to evacuate residents who were trapped by rising water.

DeCarlo told FOX 13 he expects Withlacoochee River Electric to shut off power to neighborhoods along the river before it crests.

"This is historic flooding. This is something that a number of residents have never seen before," he said.

Dozens of communities across the region are experiencing similar flooding, including neighborhoods along the Anclote River and Cypress Creek in Pasco County and along the Alafia River and Tampa Bypass Canal in Hillsborough County.

In Hernando County, a public shelter is open for evacuees at the Enrichment Center, located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Boulevard in Brooksville.

