Evacuations urged as Withlacoochee River keeps rising in Hernando County

Hernando County emergency officials are urging residents along the Withlacoochee River to evacuate before it crests this week after Hurricane Milton.

According to NOAA, one portion crests at 17.5 feet. Currently, it's 17.3 feet high.

"Please call 911, call for emergency services or call our citizens' help line. We will come out there. We are ready to respond and evacuate you. We want you to be safe and sound because the water level will continue to rise," said David DeCarlo, Hernando County Emergency Management Director.

Officials estimate Hernando County residents along the water will see the river crest on Thursday or Friday.

"The river is rising because of the amount of water in the Green Swamp. Right now the Green Swamp is about a foot higher than it was during Hurricane Irma back in 2017, just from the amount of rain that we’ve had," he said.

Meanwhile, Hernando County Public Works has taken measures to free around 250 residents who were already trapped by flooding.

"Cyril Drive is a low-lying area, and it’ll flood out there and there’s only one way in and one way out for this group of residents," Scott Herring, Hernando County Public Works Director said.

On Saturday, crews completed a makeshift road connecting Ketterling Road to the Withlacoochee Trail.

"Usually, we have a week to ten days before it gets really high. Unfortunately due to all of the rain we’ve gotten from Milton, it came up much more quickly to get this done," Herring said.

Cassandra Selvage has watched the water creep up to her home.

"It’s kind of… it’s like we’re desensitized because in 2017 the same thing happened, but this is coming up a lot quicker. But we have electricity. That’s the only reason we’re staying," Selvage said. "It’s pretty scary because it’s a running current. It’s not just stagnant water. Since yesterday morning, it’s come up a lot."

If you need help evacuating, contact 911 or the Hernando County Citizens helpline at 352-754-4083.

