‘Every minute matters’: Man rescued by U.S. Coast Guard after medical episode near Tarpon Springs

The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man on Saturday that was experiencing a medical episode. The USCG was able to locate the man aboard his vessel 90 miles west of Tarpon Springs.



The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man on Saturday after he experienced a medical episode.

What we know:

According to the USCG, the Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew med-evacked the man from a boat, about 90 miles west of Tarpon Springs.

The crew hoisted the man into the helicopter and transported him to the local hospital.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what type of medical episode the man was experiencing.