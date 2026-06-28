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‘Every minute matters’: Man rescued by U.S. Coast Guard after medical episode near Tarpon Springs

By Lindsey Gimbert
FOX 13 News
Florida
Published June 28, 2026 11:43 AM EDT
Published June 28, 2026 11:43 AM EDT
U.S. Coast Guard rescues boater
U.S. Coast Guard rescues boater

U.S. Coast Guard rescues boater

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man after he experienced a medical episode and had to be airlifted to the hospital Video courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard.

The Brief

    • The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man on Saturday that was experiencing a medical episode.
    • The USCG was able to locate the man aboard his vessel 90 miles west of Tarpon Springs.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man on Saturday after he experienced a medical episode.

What we know:

According to the USCG, the Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew med-evacked the man from a boat, about 90 miles west of Tarpon Springs.

The crew hoisted the man into the helicopter and transported him to the local hospital.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what type of medical episode the man was experiencing. 

The Source: This article was written using information from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Florida