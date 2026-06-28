‘Every minute matters’: Man rescued by U.S. Coast Guard after medical episode near Tarpon Springs
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man on Saturday after he experienced a medical episode.
What we know:
According to the USCG, the Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew med-evacked the man from a boat, about 90 miles west of Tarpon Springs.
The crew hoisted the man into the helicopter and transported him to the local hospital.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what type of medical episode the man was experiencing.
The Source: This article was written using information from the U.S. Coast Guard.