Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Atlantic

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The Brief Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the central Atlantic, tracking east-northeast away from the United States coastline. Forecasters expect the system to be short-lived while they monitor two additional tropical waves further east. Invest 92L is likely to become a tropical depression within days, but currently poses no threat to the Bay Area.



Tropical Storm Cristobal formed Wednesday in the central Atlantic, heading east-northeast away from the U.S. mainland as meteorologists keep a close eye on additional tropical disturbances.

Central Atlantic storm tracks east

What we know:

Tropical Storm Cristobal is currently tracking east-northeast in the central Atlantic and moving away from the U.S., according to weather forecasters.

The storm is not expected to last long and will likely remain a short-lived tropical system.

Meteorologists are also monitoring two other tropical waves in the central and eastern tropical Atlantic.

The westernmost system, designated as Invest 92L, is forecast to strengthen into a tropical depression within the next couple of days as it moves toward the Caribbean.

Local weather forecast stays clear

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how strong Invest 92L will become once it reaches the Caribbean or if its track will shift later in the week.

However, forecasters emphasize there are no tropical threats or weather issues facing the Bay Area at this time.