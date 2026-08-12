Video: K9 Ace greets Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd after being shot and having leg amputated

The Brief K9 Ace visited Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd after being shot last week and losing a leg. Polk County K9 Ace was shot and wounded while helping deputies serve a warrant on a suspect hiding in a Kathleen tent. The wounded police dog is retiring after losing a leg, but officials report he is recovering well, eating, and in high spirits.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd had a very special visitor on Tuesday as K9 Ace walked in on three legs after being shot by a suspect last week and having one amputated.

K9 Ace Visit

What we know:

In video posted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Ace is seen accepting a treat from the sheriff, who said the dog is happy and eating after being released from the vet on Sunday.

"We are so proud of Natalie and Ace," Judd stated. "They stood in the gap between good and evil and they saved three deputies' lives. That’s why we’re so proud of him. He did so good and we couldn’t have done it without the handler. She is absolutely the very best. Prayers are answered because Ace is alive and my deputies are not injured."

K9 Ace shot by suspect

The backstory:

K9 Ace was shot last Thursday when the sheriff said deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant for Angel Bowers, who failed to appear in court on a charge of unlawful sex with a minor.

Deputies said a bondsman told them that Bowers was in a tent in the woods off of Rushing Road in Kathleen and when they approached the tent around 6:15 p.m., Bowers opened fire from inside.

Judd said his deputies returned fire, killing Bowers.

RELATED: Polk County K9 Ace's surgery paid for by Tampa couple's non-profit

Ace was struck by a bullet and rushed to an emergency vet for treatment.

He survived, but his leg had to be amputated.

‘Enjoy your retirement Ace'

What's next:

Judd said Ace’s handler Natalie Oestreich is already asking how soon she can go back to work.

"We’re going to make that as soon as Ace is healed up. She’s got to give him some TLC."

Judd ended the video by saying, "Chill out and enjoy your retirement, Ace."

Fundraiser Support

What you can do:

Supporters can purchase a special t-shirt at Dark Horse Coffee Company. A portion of the proceeds directly benefits K9s For Cops Polk County.

Click here for details.