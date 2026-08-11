2 arrested after deputies find drugs, 3 children in Hillsborough warehouse: HCSO

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The Brief Hillsborough County deputies arrested two people after finding drugs and three young children inside a University area warehouse. Joshua Reed-Acton, 24, and Amanda Martinez, 26, face drug trafficking and child neglect charges following Sunday's search warrant.



Two people were arrested after a narcotics investigation led Hillsborough County deputies to a warehouse in the University area, where investigators say they found drugs and three young children inside.

Hillsborough warehouse drug raid

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies served a search warrant Sunday at a warehouse in the 13000 block of North Nebraska Avenue.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

As deputies arrived, Joshua Reed-Acton, 24, and Amanda Martinez, 26, were arrested as they were leaving the warehouse, according to HCSO.

Deputies searching the warehouse found narcotics and various pieces of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

Child neglect arrest

Dig deeper:

Investigators also discovered three children — ages 5, 3 and 1 — inside the warehouse near the drugs.

Reed-Acton and Martinez are each facing charges including:

Three counts of child neglect

Keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Trafficking in cocaine between 28 and 200 grams

Trafficking in cannabis between 25 and 2,000 pounds

Four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Reed-Acton is also facing a charge of delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a convenience store.

Protecting children from narcotics

What they're saying:

"These two suspects didn’t just choose to deal drugs, they chose to do it in a place where three young children were exposed to the dangers of narcotics and criminal activity," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "There is absolutely no excuse for putting children in harm’s way. Our deputies will continue to aggressively pursue those who profit from illegal drugs, and when children are endangered in the process, we will hold those responsible accountable."

Status of young children

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not provide additional information about the children or say where they were taken following the arrests.