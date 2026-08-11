2 arrested after deputies find drugs, 3 children in Hillsborough warehouse: HCSO
UNIVERSITY, Fla. - Two people were arrested after a narcotics investigation led Hillsborough County deputies to a warehouse in the University area, where investigators say they found drugs and three young children inside.
Hillsborough warehouse drug raid
What we know:
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies served a search warrant Sunday at a warehouse in the 13000 block of North Nebraska Avenue.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
As deputies arrived, Joshua Reed-Acton, 24, and Amanda Martinez, 26, were arrested as they were leaving the warehouse, according to HCSO.
Deputies searching the warehouse found narcotics and various pieces of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.
Child neglect arrest
Dig deeper:
Investigators also discovered three children — ages 5, 3 and 1 — inside the warehouse near the drugs.
Reed-Acton and Martinez are each facing charges including:
- Three counts of child neglect
- Keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Trafficking in cocaine between 28 and 200 grams
- Trafficking in cannabis between 25 and 2,000 pounds
- Four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Reed-Acton is also facing a charge of delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a convenience store.
Protecting children from narcotics
What they're saying:
"These two suspects didn’t just choose to deal drugs, they chose to do it in a place where three young children were exposed to the dangers of narcotics and criminal activity," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "There is absolutely no excuse for putting children in harm’s way. Our deputies will continue to aggressively pursue those who profit from illegal drugs, and when children are endangered in the process, we will hold those responsible accountable."
Status of young children
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office did not provide additional information about the children or say where they were taken following the arrests.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.