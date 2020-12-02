Expert: Bay Area should 'crush' COVID-19 by April, thanks to vaccine and safety measures

A USF epidemiologist and leading infectious disease expert told Hillsborough County Commissioners Wednesday that, with the arrival of a vaccine, the community could be clear of COVID-19 in April.

Dr. Edwin Michael said he ran a series of data-driven models that factor in COVID-19 safety measures and eventual distribution of a vaccine and they all came to the same conclusion.

"I guarantee, with the vaccines coming, by the end of April, we are done. This is it. We are done with this problem once and for all," Michael said. "If you practice social measures, alongside vaccinations over the next few months, we will be able to crush the epidemic itself."

From a presentation to the Hillsborough BOCC by USF epidemiologist Dr. Edwin Michael.

Dr. Michael told commissioners the key factor in this is the public adherence to social safety measures, including masks and social distancing.

"'We can be out of this locally in a few months if we maintain the levels' is a very important message," said Commissioner Mariella Smith. "It's very important to see it, as we've seen it today, backed up by the data."

"If you want to keep businesses open, if you want to keep the economy surviving until we get to this vaccine, we have to all cooperate on this effort and it just isn't that difficult,” added Commissioner Harry Cohen. “Wear a mask, maintain the social distance, wash your hands.”

Dr. Michael said he also ran other "what-if" scenarios regarding mask use and determined, had there been no mask mandates in Tampa Bay, there would likely be 1.5 million cases by now instead of 140,000.

"Look the numbers that we would have reached," he said.

"What I find amazing is something as simple as a mask works so well as we can see from the data," offered Commissioner Pat Kemp.

Meanwhile, there are now two new COVID-19 testing sites in Hillsborough County: Vance Vogel Sports Complex in Riverview and the William Owen Pass Sports Complex in Dover. Both testing sites will be open three days a week. Appointments are required.

The county's emergency management director indicated some testing sites may be at least partially transitioned into vaccine distribution sites in the future.