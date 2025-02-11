Extraordinary young pianist inspiring people at Moffitt Cancer Center

The Brief A young man in Tampa is inspiring patients and staff at Moffitt Cancer Center with his extraordinary talent at the piano. Behind the beautiful music is 21-year-old Milosz Gasior, an autistic, non-verbal musician. Milosz started playing the piano when he was seven as a hobby, but it quickly turned into a passion and now, a way to give back.



Music has the power to heal, and one young man in Tampa is proving just that by inspiring patients and staff at Moffitt Cancer Center with his extraordinary talent at the piano.

Behind the beautiful music is 21-year-old Milosz Gasior, an autistic, non-verbal musician.

"We are most importantly grateful for the opportunity that Moffitt has given Milosz to serve in his way," said Bozena Gasior, Milosz's mom. "To serve patients, to serve the families, the medical professionals."

The backstory:

Milosz started playing the piano when he was seven as a hobby, but it quickly turned into a passion and now, a way to give back.

"When people sit here and close their eyes, it's just so wonderful to see that Milosz can help them, you know, relax," Bozena said.

He may not speak, but through music, he shares his voice.

"It's not always the case in the world that people like he can be included and included in a way that the world sees what he has to offer, and how he can contribute," Bozena stated.

Every Friday morning, for a few hours, Milosz takes a seat at the piano, offering a moment of peace for patients, families and hospital staff.

"Here at Moffitt, music has this ability to calm the mind, especially during times of stress," said Dr. Abid Ulhaque, Moffitt Cancer Center.

For those facing difficult battles, Milosz’s music is more than just a melody, it’s a message of strength, hope, and resilience.

"This is a very important chapter of Milosz's story, you know, moving on, moving forward in our service to those who have to fight their own battles," Bozena said.

What you can do:

If you want to know where Milosz is playing next, visit his performance Facebook page.

