Fake SunPass websites shut down in crackdown of mobile text alert scams

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, joined by representatives from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), issued a consumer alert this week, cautioning Floridians about a new scam targeting drivers.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, scammers are employing a tactic known as "smishing," sending fraudulent text messages to individuals alleging unpaid toll fees and providing links to settle the supposed debts. However, these links are malicious and intended to defraud victims of their money. E-ZPass users are also being targeted by these scams.

In response, Attorney General Moody's Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit, in collaboration with FDLE, recently dismantled 10 impostor websites.

"Cybercriminals are casting a wide net, sending text messages to thousands of unsuspecting drivers, hoping to dupe them into paying toll fees for violations that never occurred," said Moody. "Although this smishing scam is happening nationwide, our Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit, in partnership with FDLE, swiftly shut down 10 fraudulent sites designed to replicate the official SunPass website and siphon payments from deceived drivers who received their fake text messages."

FDLE agents suspect hundreds of victims in Florida may have received a deceptive text message claiming they owed money to SunPass.

"FDLE's Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit acted swiftly to seize the fraudulent websites, putting a halt to further victimization," said FDLE Deputy Commissioner Vaden Pollard.

Below is an example of the unpaid toll scam text message:

This is an example of an unpaid toll scam text message. [Credit: FDLE]

While the authentic SunPass web address is SunPass.com, the smishing messages direct targets to fraudulent URLs set up to mimic the official sight. Attorney General Moody’s Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit recently shut down 10 of the fraudulent sites listed below:

sunpass-service.com

sunpass-help.com

sunpass-online.com

sunpass-florida.com

sunpass-toll.com

sunpass-tolls.com

sunpass-express.com

service-sunpass.com

tolls-sunpass.com

web-sunpass.com

Florida is particularly susceptible to this emerging threat as it is home to the most toll roads of any state in the nation — more than 700 miles. These roads are necessary to help the 22 million Florida residents and 130 million Florida visitors get to destinations safely and on time.

The following tips are offered to Floridians to avoid toll smishing scams:

Avoid Clicking Links: Refrain from clicking on any links provided in unsolicited messages, especially those claiming to be from SunPass, E-ZPass or FDOT;

Verify the Source: Independently confirm the information by contacting FDOT or SunPass using contact information found on an official organization’s website;

Check Account Status: Regularly check an online toll account to add an extra layer of protection;

Protect Personal Information: Do not provide personal or financial information in response to unsolicited messages, emails or phone calls; and

Register Phone Number with Do Not Call List: Register phone numbers at Register phone numbers at DoNotCall.gov to help block robocalls and spam text messages.

To report suspicious activity related to SunPass or E-ZPass, Floridians can file complaints at FDLE's Report a Cybercrime webpage.

To view other Consumer Alerts, visit MyFloridaLegal.com/Consumer Alert.