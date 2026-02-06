Severe drought conditions prompt a 'Stage 2 Drought Warning' for Tampa Bay area

The Brief Much of the Tampa Bay region is facing severe or extreme drought conditions, triggering a Stage 2 Drought Warning for the area. Regional water experts are mandating one-day-a-week watering restrictions starting February 8 to prevent supplies from depleting. Officials warn that the dry season began a month early this year, leading to a 12-inch water deficit over the last 12 months.



Residents across Tampa Bay are being asked to significantly cut back on water usage as regional supplies dwindle under the weight of an intensifying drought, which has triggered a "Stage 2 Drought Warning."

What we know:

The Southwest Florida Water Management District and Tampa Bay Water have moved the region into a Stage 2 Drought Warning. The shift comes after a year of significantly lower-than-normal rainfall, leaving the area with a rainfall deficit of nearly 11 inches.

"Our rivers only flow, and we get good rainfall, and river flow is now more than 10 million gallons a day, less than it should," said Warren Hogg, the chief science officer for Tampa Bay Water.

To combat the shortage, mandatory one-day-a-week outdoor watering restrictions begin this weekend, on February 8. While the City of Tampa is already on permanent one-day restrictions, residents in Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties will now have to adjust their schedules.

Experts note that home irrigation is a primary culprit for water waste, with a single cycle using about 2,500 gallons of water.

"This time of year, your grass is dormant, and it really needs water only every 10 to 14 days," Hogg said. "So, turn it off and only run it on manually."

Why you should care:

The drought is impacting more than just lawns. The dry conditions have forced Hillsborough and other counties to extend bans on open outdoor burning. Since the start of the year, more than 400 brush fires have burned over 11,000 acres statewide.

"Something as simple as just a small, you know, the little burn pits that you have, something as small as that can turn into a major catastrophe very quickly," warned Hillsborough County Fire Marshal Tammy Zurla.

According to a news release from Tampa Bay Water, the regional reservoir currently holds only 56.6 percent of its capacity. While the agency is utilizing groundwater and seawater desalination to maintain the supply, public cooperation is essential to ensure there is enough water to last through the spring.

"We will continue supplying water to the region, but we need the public's help to extend those water supplies because right now we're not getting any water from the local rivers," Hogg said.

What's next:

Residents can find their specific assigned watering day by visiting MyWaterDay.org and entering their zip code. Tampa Bay Water warns that as temperatures rise in the coming months, the strain on the local system will increase.

In some areas, the impact is already critical. Hillsborough County is currently working to make water available to residents in parts of Dover who are dealing with low or no water in their private wells.

Hillsborough County Water Resources will distribute boxed drinking water and bring its 300-gallon Hydration Station to Dover Sports Complex, 2801 Dover Park Dr., Dover, FL 33527, on Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.