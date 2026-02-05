New era for TPA: Final renderings unveiled for first new terminal in 20 years

The Brief Tampa International Airport released new renderings and an animation of Airside D on Thursday, the same day officials approved a final design for the new airside. At 600,000 square feet, it will be the largest airside on the property. Following community listening sessions, the 16-gate terminal will include a sensory-friendly quiet room, a children's play area, and more power outlets.



On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved a final design for Airside D, a $1.5 billion project that will serve as Tampa International Airport's first new terminal in nearly 20 years.

With the vision finalized, airport officials say they are ready to begin "going vertical" on the new facility.

Courtesy: TPA

"It's time to execute on the vision of the design," TPA CEO Michael Stephens said. "Going vertical means that we're actually building the structure now. We are going to be doing everything that we can to make sure that it's on time, that it stays on budget, and that we can deliver an incredible project for the region."

By the numbers:

At 600,000 square feet, it will be the largest terminal on the property.

Courtesy: TPA

With Delta Air Lines as the anchor tenant, the 16-gate international and domestic terminal is designed to help the airport accommodate an expected surge in growth. Airside D is expected to help TPA serve up to 35 million annual passengers by 2037. TPA currently serves about 25 million passengers per year.

Dig deeper:

The final design features an open, airy interior and a state-of-the-art digital display in the center of the terminal designed to give travelers "a sense of place of Tampa Bay when you come to our region," Stephens added.

TPA Airside D

The final design also includes amenities that were added after the airport asked for feedback from passengers during listening sessions last year. Those additions include a children’s play area, more power outlets, and a quiet room for travelers dealing with sensory overload.

The terminal will also feature two premier lounges—a new Delta Sky Club and a common-use lounge—along with a U.S. Customs facility for international arrivals.

Courtesy: TPA

On Thursday, the airport also launched a global "Call for Artists" for six new commissions to decorate Airside D.

What's next:

Travelers will have to wait a few more years to board a flight from Airside D, which is located between Airsides C and E.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2028, with Airside D officially opening to the public in 2029.