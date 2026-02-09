Florida education leaders taking aim at student ‘walkout’ demonstrations during school hours

The Brief Student-led protests against ICE and federal immigration policy continued in Tampa, with a recent "walkout" demonstration held at Wharton High School. Florida’s Education Commissioner is increasing pressure on district leaders to halt these demonstrations, specifically targeting a Hillsborough School Board member on social media. While the Hillsborough district maintains that it does not promote protests during school hours, board members and parents are seeking clarity on where student activism meets parental rights.



Tensions between local student activists and state education officials are escalating, as Wharton High School became the latest site for demonstrations against federal immigration policies.

What we know:

The protest at Wharton High is part of a growing wave of student-led actions across the Tampa Bay area and Florida. While many demonstrations occur after school hours, the movement has drawn the ire of Florida’s education commissioner, who recently threatened discipline for any educators found "facilitating" such events during the school day.

"Class time is very important," said Nicole Cochran, a student at Wharton High School. "But we can still make [an impact] on campus as off campus."

Advocacy groups supporting the students argue that these demonstrations are a vital part of the American democratic process.

"Throughout much of U.S. history, we've seen that change happens when people demand it," said Yunqing Zheng of the Tampa Immigrant Rights Committee, who helped students at the Wharton demonstration. "A lot of our basic rights happened because people fought for it."

The backstory:

The debate has shifted from the sidewalks to Tallahassee. Florida's education commissioner recently singled out Hillsborough County School Board member Jessica Vaughn on "X," claiming she would rather see students engage in activism than instruction.

Vaughn, however, says her intent was misrepresented. She says her Facebook post was in response to inquiries from parents wondering if their "parental rights" allowed them to excuse their children for peaceful, non-disruptive demonstrations.

"To imply that I don’t care about instruction, can't be further from the truth," Vaughn said. "[Parents] wanted to know, could I write a letter that basically excuses my child if they were to miss some instructional time and not be disruptive and participate in this?"

Vaughn argues that the state needs to provide clearer guidance rather than threats, noting that students are deeply affected by the political climate around them.

"We can't pretend that when our students walk in the door, this doesn't affect them," Vaughn said. "All the things that happen in our community, in our country that affect their lives affect our students, whether they're in school or out of school."

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 13, Tanya Arja, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County School District, wrote:

"Hillsborough County Public Schools does not approve or promote protests during instructional time. While we want to ensure students retain constitutional rights for free expression, we also must make sure any such activity does not interrupt instructional time, school operations, or campus safety. Any violations are reviewed and addressed in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct. When appropriate, disciplinary actions are taken following established policies and procedures."

The other side:

Conservative state leaders remain firm that the classroom should remain a neutral ground for learning only.

Republican State Representative Danny Alvarez emphasized that the responsibility of the school system is to provide uninterrupted teaching.

"During school hours, you are there to have uninterrupted teaching, and it is the responsibility of the school system to provide that free of any ideological bent, one way or another," Alvarez said in a statement.