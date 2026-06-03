Families feeling grocery pinch can get free weekly meal boxes for kids in Ruskin

The Brief Hillsborough County Public Schools launches its weekly summer meal distribution site Wednesday at the South County Career Center in Ruskin. Families can pick up seven breakfasts, seven lunches and a gallon of milk for each eligible child each week. School nutrition leaders say more families are seeking food assistance as grocery prices continue to strain household budgets.



A weekly meal-box program is now available for families in South Hillsborough County as children settle into summer break.

Hillsborough County Public Schools launched its weekly summer meal distribution site Wednesday at the South County Career Center in Ruskin, giving families the opportunity to pick up a week's worth of meals in a single visit.

The launch comes after the district's broader Summer Feeding Program began June 1 at HOST sites across the county. Additional locations are scheduled to open June 8 as summer programs get underway. In all, the district plans to offer meals at more than 150 sites this summer.

What we know:

The Ruskin location is the only site in Hillsborough County offering weekly take-home meal boxes.

Families can pick up seven breakfasts, seven lunches and a gallon of milk for each eligible child every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through July 22.

Unlike traditional summer meal sites, children do not need to be present during pickup, and the meals do not need to be eaten on site.

The program is open to children and teens 18 and younger who are not enrolled in a summer program that already provides meals.

School officials say the weekly distribution model is designed to make it easier for families to access food throughout the summer.

Why you should care:

Many children who receive breakfast and lunch at school during the academic year lose that daily source of meals once summer begins.

Research shows food insecurity is more common among children in low-income households during the summer months, and studies have found school meal programs help reduce food insecurity while improving access to nutritious food.

Shani Hall, general manager of Student Nutrition Services for Hillsborough County Public Schools, said the need is growing across the community.

"There are more families than in several years that I can remember that are in need of help paying for food," Hall said.

Hall said the district is receiving calls from families looking for food assistance and hearing concerns about the rising cost of groceries and other household expenses.

"We have several students who rely on school meals throughout the school year," Hall said. "Summer comes, and that is a big question that a lot of families have: how can I prepare meals and serve meals to my kids throughout the summer?"

What's in the summer meal boxes?

Hall said the meals follow USDA nutrition standards and include balanced options featuring whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and dairy products.

Each child receives seven days of breakfasts and lunches, along with a gallon of milk.

Some of the food is frozen, and families are encouraged to refrigerate or freeze items soon after pickup.

District officials say they prepared for strong turnout on the first day and will evaluate demand as the program continues through the summer.

How to find a meal distribution site

Families can find summer meal locations anywhere in Florida by visiting summerbreakspot.org and entering their ZIP code.

The website includes locations, dates and serving times for meal sites throughout the state.