Family displaced, cat killed in Tampa house fire

article

The American Red Cross is helping a Tampa family get back on their feet following an overnight house fire.

It happened just before 2 a.m. along North 14th Street. According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the family had already escaped by the time firefighters arrived, but their cat remained inside.

Firefighters eventually found the cat, but it did not survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire was under control within 20 minutes, officials said.

Advertisement

READ: Tampa Bay on the move: Changing transportation landscape takes focus at Wednesday forum