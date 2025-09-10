The Farm opens up opportunities for Sarasota County students to learn farming and agriculture

The Brief The Farm at McIntosh Middle School allows students a place to raise animals for FFA and to show in the county fair. Students will learn the farm-to-table approach. Every student in the county will be given an opportunity to visit The Farm.



As new developments go up, Florida farmland disappears.

That makes it hard for young students involved in the Future Farmers of America and other agriculture programs to get a hands-on experience.

Sarasota County Schools is helping to turn that around.

For the last two years, the district has redesigned The Farm, which makes up 40 acres of land at McIntosh Middle School.

Students will have the chance to get firsthand experience and an opportunity to continue in agriculture.

At 13-years-old, you can say Sophia Sandusky was born with a gift.

"I just love animals and I just love to raise them," she told FOX 13.

Sophia continues to expand her talents at McIntosh Middle School on The Farm.

She's raising Stella, a pig here.

"This is my second year at this farm we were at Yellow Brick Road, but they sadly got sold to make apartments. "Which is kind of a bummer," she said.

Sarasota County Schools came up with a plan two years ago to upgrade the farm.

They wanted to give students a place to raise cows, pigs, chickens and goats.

They're also able to grow plants, fruits and vegetables here.

There's opportunities to learn aquaculture and an industrial kitchen.

"This will give them an experience where they truly understand the farm-to-table motto," said superintendent Terry Connor.

Big picture view:

The opportunities for students are endless. The district hopes the Farm will give students a better understanding of the hard work and value of agriculture.

"I hope that we will be able to be a successful model, pilot and inspiration for other farms developing like this in communities around our state and nation," said Kate Traugott the Farm Manager for Sarasota County Schools.

The Farm will be open to all Sarasota County students.

Wilton Simpson, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and himself a farmer, said it's a valuable lesson that can't be forgotten.

"When food is unavailable, you’ll know the value of a farmer. Teaching our youth how to farm and understand farming and by the way getting credit for your Florida Bright Future, knowing the value of work, that’s what our society needs more of," he said.

For Sophia, The Farm is far more than an outdoor classroom.

"I think it’s very important, so we get experiences, and we know what to do in the future. I don’t know I want to do as my job, but I really want to work with animals," she said.

What's next:

Sarasota County Schools said field trips have already been planned for more than 1,300 students to the Farm.

