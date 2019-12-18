FDLE: 21 officers may have opened fire in shootout with stolen UPS truck

article

As many as 21 officers may have fired their weapons in a South Florida intersection during a shootout with robbers who hijacked a UPS truck earlier this month, according to preliminary findings from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The findings were presented Wednesday morning during a meeting of the Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board's Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Committee, WSVN reports.

The deadly shooting broke out Dec. 5 when two suspects attempted to rob a jewelry store in Coral Gables, then hijacked a UPS truck and took the driver hostage as they led police on a high-speed chase through two counties.

The incident came to an end in rush hour traffic in Miramar, when FDLE said 21 officers opened fire on the truck. In all, 195 bullet casings were found at the scene.

The shooting killed the UPS driver, 27-year-old Frank Ordonez, as well as an innocent bystander, 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw. The two suspects, Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill, also died.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.