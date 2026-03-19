Hillsborough deputies dismantle $388K multi-state luxury car theft ring; 3 arrested

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The Brief Hillsborough County deputies have dismantled an $388K multi-state luxury car theft ring. Three men were arrested after deputies say they targeted dealerships, auctions and private owners across Florida and neighboring states between December 2025 and March 2026. All three suspects are facing multiple felony charges, including grand theft and operating a chop shop.



Hillsborough County deputies have dismantled a multi-state theft ring that specialized in "high-end" vehicle heists and VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) swapping.

Three men are now behind bars after deputies say they targeted dealerships, auctions and private owners across Florida and neighboring states between December 2025 and March 2026.

In just four months, deputies say the suspects made off with an estimated $388,000 worth of vehicles.

Investigators identified the suspects as 25-year-old Yoan Solorzano, 24-year-old Javier Berbe, and 31-year-old Christien Bisnath.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Pictured: Yoan Solorzano.

The backstory:

Once the vehicles were stolen, detectives say they were brought back to Hillsborough County where they were sold, dismantled for parts and some underwent VIN swaps to conceal their identities before being resold for a profit.

The trail of evidence led deputies back to a "chop shop" in Riverview where they recovered several high-value vehicles, including GMC Yukons, Cadillac Escalades and a Dodge Charger.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance footage from Christmas Day 2025 shows a silver RAM scouting a parking lot on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa. Moments later, a 2021 white GMC Yukon Denali, valued at $68,000, was taken.

That same car was later found in Riverview and investigators say that the wheels had already been swapped and the SUV's original custom rims had been placed on a different vehicle.

All three suspects are facing multiple felony charges, including grand theft and operating a chop shop.

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What they're saying:

"This operation was calculated and fueled by greed, targeting hardworking businesses and buyers across multiple communities," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to the work of our detectives, this criminal enterprise has been shut down. If you profit from crime in Hillsborough County, you will be held accountable."

The investigation is ongoing.