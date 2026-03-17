Renovation preps begin on century-old Walesbilt Hotel that’s sat vacant for decades

The Brief For the next 30 days, the city will be cleaning out the hotel so it can be turned into a boutique hotel with event space and dining. Built back in 1926, the hotel's celebrating its 100th birthday this year. The city anticipates construction could take 36 months.



For the next 30 days the city Lake Wales is cleaning out the 100-year-old Walesbilt Hotel that has sat vacant for decades so renovation work can begin and restore it to its old-time glory.

What we know:

The city hopes that once the restoration is finished, it will be the premiere hotel in the county.

Crews are cleaning out the hotel so it can eventually be turned into a boutique hotel with event space and dining.

The cost to restore the hotel is more than $30 million.

"It's sort of like stepping into an Indiana Jones movie," said Eric Marshall, spokesperson for the city of Lake Wales.

From picture frames to furniture, the historical value inside the hotel is incredible. The ten-story building also features plenty of unique architectural elements.

READ: Lake Wales expected to regain control of landmark hotel: ‘Step back into time’

What they're saying:

"Standing next to me right now are Corinthian-style columns," said Marshall. "We've got an Italian coffered ceiling in the lobby, there's an old school mezzanine, plain style windows in the arcade."

"The owners of Restoration St. Louis, which is the company we're in negotiations with, their goal is to restore this similar to museum quality," Marshall added. "They want folks who have been here in the past for weddings or birthdays, to walk back in here and still feel that same nostalgia."

Big picture view:

A city economics report shows the hotel will draw more than ten thousand people annually downtown.

READ: Lake Wales city officials aim to redevelop historic hotel after lawsuit win

"One of my goals here at the store is to keep things from ending up in the trash or in the dump. All these things people grow up with and saving them. It's fantastic it's being saved," Gordon Broadheads, who owns G's Vintage Market said. "For downtown it'll be the focal point, and I'm excited, and it'll do nothing but help the downtown."

What's next:

The city is negotiating a deal to take ownership of the Lakes Wales Thrift Store to make space for the hotel's future parking and a potential courtyard.

The developer is waiting to have tax credits available to them before construction starts and when it does, the city anticipates construction could take 36 months.