Major Cody Khork to return home to Polk County Wednesday, community prepares to honor fallen soldier

The Brief U.S. Army Reserve Major Cody Khork will return home to Polk County Wednesday after being killed while serving in the Middle East. A procession from Lakeland Linder International Airport to Winter Haven is expected to begin around 1 p.m. Community members are encouraged to line the route as deputies escort Khork to the funeral home.



A solemn homecoming is planned for Wednesday, March 18, for U.S. Army Reserve Major Cody A. Khork, 35, the Polk County servicemember killed in the line of duty while serving in the Middle East.

His remains are expected to arrive at Lakeland Linder International Airport sometime around 1 p.m. before a law enforcement and military procession escorts him home to Winter Haven.

What we know:

Khork, who was recently promoted posthumously from Captain to Major, is being remembered as a leader, a friend and a hometown hero.

He was a 2008 graduate of Lake Region High School, later attended Florida Southern College through ROTC, and served as a Military Police officer in the Army Reserve.

Pictured: Cody Khork in 2014. Courtesy: Florida Southern College.

Family members previously told FOX 13 that Khork’s soon-to-be fiancée, Meghan, who was also deployed to the Middle East, escorted his body back to the United States.

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His loved ones have also said his promotion to major is more than a formal recognition, calling it a reflection of his service, leadership and commitment to the nation.

Courtesy: The Khork Family

What they're saying:

"This man is a hero, and he died in order that we can live in a free and democratic society. He did what was asked of him and his country," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Judd said deputies will remain with Khork from the time his plane touches down Wednesday, until he is laid to rest on Monday.

The procession will travel from the Lakeland airport to Oak Ridge Funeral Home.

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Khork will remain at Oak Ridge Funeral Home until funeral services later this week.

On Monday, deputies are expected to escort him to Bushnell National Cemetery in Sumter County for burial, where he will be given his final resting place with military honors.

"From the time he arrives in Polk County until we take him to Bushnell, he will not be by himself. 24 hrs a day, 7 days a week, there will be a deputy standing guard, because it's the right thing. We are proud of him," said Judd.

Procession Details:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s office, the procession will travel from the airport south to West Pipkin Road, then north on Harden Boulevard, west to Beacon Road and north on Cleveland Heights Boulevard.

It will continue around Lake Hollingsworth to South Ingraham Avenue, then north to Memorial Boulevard and west toward Winter Haven, ending at Oak Ridge Funeral Home on Havendale Boulevard.

Authorities say traffic along the route will be stopped or heavily congested for about two hours.

The community is encouraged to line the streets Wednesday to pay respects as the procession moves through Polk County, honoring a soldier whose family, friends and fellow service members say he gave everything in service to his country.

Funeral Details:

His visitation is planned for Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Winter Haven Worship Center.

Then, the funeral will follow there after noon.

Major Cody Khork will be buried at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on Monday, March 23.

Dig deeper:

During his military career, Major Khork served in multiple international deployments, including Cuba (2020), South Korea (2022), Poland (2024), and Kuwait (2025).

He also participated in training missions in Saudi Arabia and Mongolia, contributing to international cooperation and military readiness.

Courtesy: The Khork Family

His service has been recognized with numerous military honors, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medals, Joint Service Achievement Medal, multiple Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medals, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, NATO Medal, and others.

He is also being recognized posthumously with the Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge, reflecting his courage and sacrifice.