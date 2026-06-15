Federal grant funds $80K study of cracking, deterioration at Lake Mirror Promenade

The Brief Lakeland city officials in Lakeland are launching a study to examine cracking and deterioration at the historic Lake Mirror Promenade. A newly secured $80,000 federal grant will fund a three-phase inspection of the century-old downtown landmark. Investigators will use ground-penetrating radar and soil drilling over the next 120 days to determine structural damage.



Lakeland city officials are launching a 120-day structural study to preserve the historic Lake Mirror Promenade after discovering cracking, wall movement and severe water degradation.

Lakeland promenade faces decay

What we know:

The 100-year-old Lake Mirror Promenade in downtown Lakeland is actively cracking and deteriorating.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department first spotted structural issues a couple of years ago, including wall movement, rebar degradation and water intrusion.

Conditions worsened after Hurricane Milton left the historic promenade entirely underwater. To address the damage, the city secured an $80,000 federal grant from the National Park Service to fund a 120-day geotechnical study.

The project features three distinct phases, starting with a thorough visual inspection.

According to city grant writer Melissa Stoller, "The second phase will involve ground-penetrating radar, and that is utilized to get a better idea of what's happening under the surface without as much disturbance and disruption. The third phase will involve some drilling and soil samples."

The federal government will fully reimburse the city for the $80,000 cost once the study concludes.

Downtown structural threats investigated

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact scope of repair work needed to fully restore and preserve the historic site. Investigators are still analyzing whether the downtown Summit building, which sits atop the laggio, is actively contributing to the structural deterioration.

Residents cherish historic landmark

What they're saying:

Local residents regularly visit the scenic waterfront for daily exercise and community gatherings.

"Overall, it's very beautiful. They can just touch up some things to upgrade it a little bit," Lakeland resident Tyrisha Taiwo said. "It's really nice, and people just hang out here. You have the garden over there. You can work out and take pictures. It's just really nice."