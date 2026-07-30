Clearwater pond crash: Officers smash window to rescue driver

article

The Brief A 45-year-old woman was hospitalized after her car plunged into a Clearwater pond near McMullen Booth Road. Responding officers swam into the water and smashed a window to pull the unresponsive driver to safety. Authorities sent a diver into the water to confirm no other passengers were trapped inside the sinking vehicle.



A woman was taken to the hospital after her car crashed into a pond in Clearwater Thursday evening.

Clearwater pond crash rescue

What we know:

The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to the crash, which happened just after 6:30 p.m. on McMullen Booth Road and Enterprise Road. Two responding officers said they found the car quickly submerging in the water when they arrived at the scene.

Courtesy: City of Clearwater.

They both swam to the car and tried opening the door, but officials said it was locked. Police said the driver was not responsive, so one of the officers broke the window, so they could open the door and pull the woman out.

The 45-year-old woman was brought out of the pond and taken to Mease Countryside Hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Courtesy: City of Clearwater.

Fire officials said they were able to confirm the woman was the only one inside the car after sending a diver into the water to make sure no one else was inside.

Clearwater investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials haven't identified the driver or said what her condition is. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Courtesy: City of Clearwater.