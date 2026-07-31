Deadly child abuse: Lakeland mother watched TikTok and porn after throwing infant into playpen, police say

article

The Brief Tatiana Norman, 23, faces aggravated child abuse charges after her 6-month-old died in Lakeland following severe injuries. Authorities said Norman provided conflicting stories to investigators, initially claiming the infant fell off a bed onto tile floor. Online searches on Norman's phone revealed queries about baby concussions hours before emergency responders were called to the scene.



A 23-year-old Lakeland woman faces aggravated child abuse charges after confessing to detectives that she threw her infant into a playpen on a tile floor, according to the Lakeland Police Department. Officials say the baby later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Lakeland police investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to Chestnut Woods Drive at 11:39 p.m. on June 29 for an unresponsive infant, according to the Lakeland Police Department. The 6-month-old was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m.

Initial medical evaluations showed no immediate signs of trauma to explain the death, though officers noted an unexplained mark on the child’s left eye and a mark on his leg. Norman first told officers the baby fell off a bed onto a tile floor while she went to make a bottle. She later changed her story, telling detectives that she or her 1-year-old child rolled on top of the infant while sleeping.

Norman eventually admitted to detectives in July that the baby suffered multiple injuries throughout the day on June 29. She stated she felt overstimulated and fatigued from caring for both her children.

She told detectives she accidentally dropped the baby on the floor while reaching for the remote and hit his head around 9 a.m. Norman claimed her 1-year-old tipped the bassinet while the baby was inside, and also admitted to intentionally throwing him into a playpen resting on tile floor around 1 p.m.

Florida infant homicide case

What we don't know:

Police Chief Sam Taylor noted during a news conference that charges against Norman could be upgraded as the state attorney moves further into prosecution.

Medical examiner findings

Timeline:

At 9 a.m. on June 29, detectives say the child hit his head after being dropped.

Phone records show Norman searched online for concussion symptoms, submitting queries such as "Baby feels cold" and "Baby has a concussion, is it an emergency?".

Norman then spent the next hour watching TikTok videos and viewed 30 pornographic videos around that time.

Despite the child being unusually sleepy and refusing normal amounts of formula, Norman did not call 911 until about 11:30 p.m., after alerting her mother.

The medical examiner stated the child might have survived had he received immediate medical treatment.