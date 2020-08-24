Female drug dealer arrested in overdose death of Hillsborough man, sheriff says

article

Five months after a man died from an overdose, the woman who provided him with the drugs was arrested on a murder charge, the sheriff's office announced Monday.

On March 8, just before 2 p.m., Hillsborough County deputies arrived at a home in the 10000 block of Brucehaven Drive in Riverview. There, they found an adult man unresponsive. He was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital where he passed away. The victim was not identified by officials.

Investigators said a witness traveled with the victim earlier that day to purchase heroin from 38-year-old Chrystal post, at an apartment in the 4700 block of Bristol Bay Way. After returning home, he used the heroin and overdosed, officials said.

Two days later, undercover detectives conducted a drug deal and purchased heroin from post. On March 11, she was arrested for selling and possessing drugs.

Detectives said Post was in possession of a plastic bag with heroin. Toxicology results showed that the heroin, as well as the heroin provided to the victim, was a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

In an interview, detectives said Post admitted to selling to the victim on the day of his overdose, and regularly in the past.

Advertisement

On Friday, Post was arrested again after officials formally filed murder charges for the victim's overdose.

“This case should be a warning to those who seek to use drugs and those who supply it in our community. There are consequences to both actions,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “We will continue to aggressively find those who are dealing drugs in Hillsborough County and work hard to make sure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including being held accountable for any deaths their self-serving actions cause.”