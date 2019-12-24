FHP: 3 dead after collision with vehicle trying to pass in no-passing zone

article

Three people died and another was seriously injured in a crash in Citrus County on the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

The driver of a Toyota SUV was headed north on S Pleasant Grove Road, just south of E Amy Lane, when they tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

When the driver of the Toyota tried to pass, the vehicle collided with an oncoming Kia.

The Toyota stopped on the roadway and caught fire. The Kia spun around and landed on the shoulder.

The driver and two passengers inside the Kia died at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver of the Toyota was seriously injured.

Check back for updates on this developing story.