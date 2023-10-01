FHP: 30-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on US-41

article

A 30-year-old Sarasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says a vehicle was attempting to turn left onto a driveway access located at 6513 14th Street in front of the approaching motorcycle.

As a result, the front of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the second vehicle.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

FHP says the crash is still under investigation.