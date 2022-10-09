FHP: Tampa man killed after crashing into garage

A Tampa man was killed early Sunday morning after crashing into a Wesley Chapel residence.

It happened shortly before 4:15 a.m. at a home on Thistle Court.

Troopers say a 62-year-old man was traveling northbound on Tupelo Lane and tried to turn right at the intersection of Thistle Court, but didn't completely make the turn.

According to FHP, his vehicle left the roadway and collided with the garage of a home on Thistle Court.

The man died at the scene.

