FHP trooper seriously injured after drunk driver strikes patrol car on I-75

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The Brief A Florida state trooper was seriously injured after a drunk driver collided with the trooper's vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The trooper was assisting a disabled motorist on the side of the road with emergency lights on when the collision occurred. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.



A state trooper is in the hospital after a drunk Sarasota driver struck his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP said around 3:18 a.m. on Sunday morning, the trooper was helping a motorist on the side of the road.

The state trooper’s FHP Dodge Charger was stopped and positioned at an angle along the outside of the Interstate-75 travel lanes and paved shoulder. The vehicle had its emergency blue lights activated.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

As the trooper was assisting the disabled motorist, a Sarasota man driving a Toyota Sedan collided with the left front side of the patrol vehicle. FHP said the force of the impact separated the left front tire and bumper from the patrol car.

Debris from the impact struck the state trooper, seriously injuring him. He was transported to a hospital following the collision.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The driver of the sedan was identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Ronald Munas. Munas was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

FHP said his blood alcohol concentration was 0.159. The legal limit is 0.08.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Munas was not injured.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the other motorist was injured during the collision.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The crash remains under investigation.