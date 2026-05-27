Howard Frankland Bridge northbound express and pedestrian lanes now open

The Brief Early Wednesday morning, the Florida Department of Transportation opened new northbound express lanes and a shared pedestrian pathway along the Howard Frankland Bridge. The express lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge are currently free during the ongoing testing phase. Southbound express lanes are expected to open over the next few nights.



New express lanes and pedestrian lanes are now open along the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The new additions are part of a much larger expansion project that started over six years ago.

What's new on the Howard Frankland Bridge?

What we know:

Early on Wednesday morning, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) opened the new northbound (St. Pete. to Tampa) express lanes on I-275 across the new Howard Frankland Bridge. According to FDOT, the new express lanes extend from 4th Street North in St. Petersburg to just north of the bridge in Tampa. The lanes are in the median of I-275 and are separated from the other lanes by barrier walls and flexible plastic poles.

The almost seven-mile pedestrian path runs from Tampa, near Cypress Point Park, to 4th Street North in St. Pete. It's a 12-foot shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists. The pathway spans the entire bridge and is accessible from both sides. On the Tampa side, pedestrians and cyclists can access the bridge using Reo Street. In Pinellas County, they'll connect using the 4th Street North flyover bridge. There are also several lookout points with benches and shade.

How much will the express lanes cost?

The express lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge are currently free during the ongoing testing phase. Eventually, tolls for the express lanes will be at a set rate of $0.50. Once testing is over, tolls will be collected electronically 24 hours a day, seven days a week, using SunPass or any other Florida-compatible transponder. FDOT says Cash and TOLL-BY-PLATE are not accepted.

What's next:

The southbound express lanes are expected to open over the next few nights, depending on the weather.