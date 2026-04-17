FHP warns of deadly distracted driving spike as Florida road fatalities reach highest level since 2021

The Brief April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The FHP urges drivers to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. The Florida Highway Patrol said last year, nearly 53,000 crashes in Florida were caused by distracted drivers. The numbers include more than 2,100 serious crashes and more than 300 traffic fatalities.



We’ve all been there — stuck behind a driver who is on their cell phone, scrolling, failing to realize the light has turned green. While it can be a pain, it becomes an even bigger problem when those drivers keep their eyes on their devices after the light turns green.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the consequences are becoming increasingly deadly. Troopers report that last year, nearly 53,000 crashes in Florida were caused by distracted drivers.

Distracted drivers

On the road, Trooper Ken Watson has seen it all.

"You’re going to see people with iPads and cell phones and occasionally you’ll find someone even writing down on a notebook," Watson explained.

He is talking about drivers who should be driving.

"So many people are trying to get so many things done in a short amount of time that everyone is multitasking," he said.

Fatalities spike on Florida's roads

By the numbers:

The numbers from FHP show why it matters: 2,100 serious crashes and more than 300 traffic fatalities occurred last year due to distracted driving. This marks the highest number since 2021.

Watson says the window for a tragedy is incredibly small.

"When they look up they do not have time to stop for the traffic directly in front of them," Watson explained.

During a short observation period, drivers were seen vaping and using cell phones with just one hand on the wheel.

While technology often causes distraction, Watson says it can also be the solution to saving you from a ticket or a crash.

What you can do:

"Use that Bluetooth device so you can still make a phone call, talk to text, all of this can be accomplished with both hands on the wheel and all of your attention looking outside of the windshield," he said.

Driver's relying too heavily on vehicle safety features

Big picture view:

FHP is also seeing a rise in drivers relying too heavily on their car’s safety features. Some drivers have even attempted to blame their "lane departure device" for failing to warn them of a nearby car during a lane change.

"Driver's must remain in control"

What they're saying:

Watson’s message is clear: "Drivers must remain in control."

You are responsible for every action you take in that vehicle," Watson stated. "Because we drive every day folks begin to take it for granted and you do not realize you are driving a 2,500-pound missile and if it hits somebody, it will be devastating."

Even the smallest action—like sending a text or hitting call—could be your last.