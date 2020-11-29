FHP: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-275

article

A 39-year-old woman from Brandon was killed Sunday morning after she crashed head-on with a pickup truck on I-275 according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was traveling northbound on the southbound entrance ramp from Dale Mabry Highway shortly before 6 a.m. At the same time, a pickup truck towing a construction trailer was traveling southbound on I-275. The woman entered the southbound lanes of the highway and crashed head-on with the pickup truck, according to FHP.

After impact, the pickup truck came to a final rest in the southbound travel lanes of I-275, while the car driven by the 39-year-old rotated on to the shoulder and collided with a guardrail before coming to a final stop. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three occupants of the pickup truck were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app