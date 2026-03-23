Final procession for Major Cody Khork travels from Winter Haven to Florida National Cemetery

The Brief A funeral procession for Major Cody Khork will depart Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven at 11:30 a.m., traveling along Highway 92, State Road 570, I-4 and I-75 before arriving at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell around 2 p.m. A large motorcycle escort will accompany the procession honoring the fallen service member. Community members, family and fellow service members remembered Khork at Saturday’s funeral as a selfless leader who dedicated his life to serving others.



The final procession for Major Cody Khork will begin Monday morning.

Cody Khork was posthumously promoted to the rank of major. He was 35 when he passed away. He was one of the U.S. servicemen who died in an Iranian drone strike.

The family will start at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven at 11:30 Monday morning, heading west to Highway 92, west to 570, north to I-4, then west to I-75, then to Bushnell to their destination: the Florida National Cemetery, arriving at 2:00 in the afternoon. A very large motorcycle escort will be part of this as well.

This past Saturday, Major Khork’s funeral was held in Winter Haven, where we saw an outpouring of support and pride from the community.

Multiple speakers spoke, including Major Khork's friends, family and members of his military family.

They described a man who committed his life to service until the very end.

"He believed in doing the right thing even if it cost him something," said Stacey Khork, Major Khork’s stepmother.

READ: Fallen Polk County Maj. Cody Khork scholarship raises $75K in days at Florida Southern College

"In the end, it cost him everything. But hear this: Cody is not defined by how he died. He's defined by how he lived. He's the one who made you laugh when you needed it the most. The one who showed up without being asked. The one who made people feel like they belong. A leader. Not because of rank, but because people trusted him, because people knew if he Cody was there, everything was going to be okay," she added.

If you are traveling on I-4 or I- 75 late Monday morning or early afternoon, expect some delays.

FOX 13 will have you covered on air and online for this procession.