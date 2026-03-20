Fallen Polk County Maj. Cody Khork scholarship raises $75K in days at Florida Southern College

The Brief The Maj. Cody A. Khork '14 Endowed ROTC Scholarship has seen overwhelming support in the first few days of it being officially announced. Khork, was killed during in action during an attack on a U.S. base in Kuwait earlier this month. His family and friends started a scholarship in his name at his alma mater, Florida Southern College.



A scholarship created in the name of a fallen Army Major has received overwhelming support within days of its formal launch.

The backstory:

Maj. Cody A. Khork, of Polk County, was killed in action during an Iranian attack earlier this month.

His family and friends launched a scholarship in his name at his alma mater, Florida Southern College.

Khork was killed in action during an Iranian drone attack on a U.S. base in Kuwait shortly after the U.S. and Israel initiated airstrikes on Iran.

Khork's family and best friend spoke about him at Florida Southern College last week.

"As a father, there is no greater heartbreak than losing a son," said James Khork. "With that said, there’s also deep pride knowing who Cody was."

Khork was part of the school’s ROTC program before becoming a commissioned Army officer.

RELATED: Polk County honors fallen Army Maj. Cody Khork as remains return to Lakeland airport

"We're incredibly proud of the Moccasin Battalion at Florida Southern," Florida Southern College's President Dr. Jeremy Martin said. "We've produced nine general officers. We are not the largest school. We have about 2,600 undergraduates, and there are nine general officers who've come out of that program."

Khork returned home for the final time earlier this week. A procession was held on Wednesday afternoon after his remains were transferred from a small charter jet to a hearse at Lakeland Linder International Airport.

His jet was greeted by fire truck engines displaying a giant American flag and airport truck engines performing a water cannon salute.

There was also a law enforcement motorcade with a parade of red and blue flashing lights. Thousands of people lined the streets during the procession to honor his sacrifice.

Dig deeper:

Now, the college has created an endowed scholarship in his name, ensuring his legacy continues to inspire future cadets.

Each year, the scholarship will help cover tuition, room and board for an outstanding junior or senior ROTC cadet.

"Truly, we would like for it to be the most outstanding cadet," Martin said.

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The school hopes to award it to a cadet who embodies Khork's character.

"As solid a student and cadet as he was, he was also someone who genuinely enjoyed his college experience, made really deep friendships here," Martin said. "So, the criteria will actually be that our military officer selects the most outstanding and worthy cadet."

By the numbers:

Martin says that within 72 hours of the scholarship being mentioned through word of mouth, about 120 donors had stepped up to contribute to the fund.

Within days of the scholarship formally launching, it's received more than $75,000.

Click here to donate to the scholarship fund.

Martin says the size of the endowment is yet to be determined.

"As long as there is a Florida Southern and an ROTC program, there will be a cadet who receives the Cody Khork Scholarship here," he said.

What's next:

Khork's funeral services are being held Saturday morning in Winter Haven.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday at government buildings in Tallahassee and Winter Haven.

On Monday, he'll be escorted to Bushnell National Cemetery in Sumter County as his final resting place.