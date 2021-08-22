Fire at Bradenton storage facility injures 5 firefighters, causes $1.5 million in damages

Five firefighters were injured while putting out a structure fire at Mini U Storage in Bradenton on Saturday, according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. at 5717 14th Street West.

Firefighters say it took approximately four hours to put out the flames coming from the roof of a large storage unit facility.

In addition to firefighters with CHFR, Manatee County Emergency Management, Southern Manatee Fire District, East Manatee Fire Rescue, West Manatee Fire Rescue, North River Fire District, city of Bradenton Fire Department, Parrish Fire District, Sarasota County Fire Rescue and the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office responded to the fire.

No civilians were injured, but five firefighters were hurt, according to CHFR. However, the extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

The building sustained approximately $1,500,000 in property and contents damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

