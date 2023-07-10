Fire at Largo hospital under investigation

article

Crews are cleaning up after a fire Sunday night at a hospital in Largo.

According to Largo Fire Rescue, firefighters were called to the facility located at 201 14th St. SW shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters say fire sprinklers were activated on the third floor and crews discovered what appeared to be an extinguished fire in a room on the third floor. However, officials say the water made its way from the third floor down to the first floor.

Crews worked to clean it up and make sure it didn’t short out any electrical equipment and possibly start another fire.

Nineteen patients were removed from the third floor to another area and firefighters say nobody was injured.

The fire chief had previously said that the fire may have been caused by a battery that overheated in a paper towel dispenser, but it is still under investigation.

