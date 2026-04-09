Fire crews working to extinguish brush fire in Largo

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The Brief Crews are working to extinguish a brush fire in Largo. The Florida Department of Transportation says a Westbound lanes near Ulmerton Road are temporarily closed. It is unclear how the brush fire started.



Fire crews are working to suppress a fire in Largo that temporarily closed some westbound lanes near Ulmerton Road.

What we know:

According to Largo Fire Rescue, the brush fire is near Ulmerton Road, between Tall Pine Drive and Wild Acres Road, with reports of a knockdown in progress. Officials say there are no reports of structural involvement or injuries.

The Florida Department of Transportation says all westbound roads are temporarily closed as crews battle the fire.

Fire crews are remaining on scene to extinguish the fire and monitor conditions.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the brush fire started, and how far the fire has spread.

Additional information will be release when it becomes available.