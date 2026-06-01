Firefighters extinguish double vehicle fire at St. Petersburg garage

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The Brief Two vehicles caught fire in a St. Pete parking garage on Monday morning. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A team of emergency crews rushed to a downtown St. Petersburg parking garage early Monday morning to extinguish multiple burning vehicles.

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, thick smoke triggered automatic alarms and filled the upper levels of the structure before teams brought the flames under control.

St. Petersburg garage fire

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to an automatic fire alarm at 400 Central Ave. at approximately 7:07 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said they found thick smoke coming from the fourth floor of the parking garage.

Crews located two burning vehicles on the fourth floor and hooked up a water supply to put out the flames. A total of 20 fire units and about 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

Teams put out both vehicle fires, which stopped the flames from spreading to other areas and limited the damage to the immediate space.

Officials reported that no firefighters or everyday people were hurt during the incident.

Central Avenue investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet revealed what sparked the initial flames inside the vehicles.

The exact cause of the fire remains under active investigation by officials.