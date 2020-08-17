First day of school arrives for Highlands County students

Summer is officially over for students in Highlands County. On Monday, the first day of school began for students.

This year will look a lot different because of COVID-19. Students are enrolled in a mix of traditional classes and online options. They are required to wear masks on school buses and on campus at middle and high school leves.

If students do not have a mask, one will be provided.

District leaders said they know there will be a learning curve, given all the changes, and they are asking for patients and understanding.

As for temperature checks, students will be screened once they are on campus.

In Manatee County, school has also started Monday.

