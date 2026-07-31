First Mate Academy teaches young anglers boating skills and life lessons

article

The Brief First Mate Academy in Palm Harbor gives children hands-on experience in boating and fishing. Students learn alongside a charter captain and professional first mate. The program teaches water safety, teamwork, conservation and the skills needed to serve as a first mate.



While many children spend their summers staring at screens, a Palm Harbor captain is getting them outdoors and putting their learning into high gear on the open water.

Captain Andy Benedict founded First Mate Academy to introduce young people to boating, fishing and the natural resources found throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa Bay maritime academy

What we know:

First Mate Academy operates from Speckled Trout Marina in Palm Harbor and offers seasonal camps along with a year-round, curriculum-based academy.

During First Mate Camp, students work alongside a charter captain and professional first mate to learn what it takes to become second in command aboard a fishing boat.

The lessons begin before the boat ever reaches the water. Students learn boat-launching procedures, marine terminology and basic safety practices. Once underway, they receive hands-on instruction in operating a trolling motor and power pole, catching bait, throwing cast nets, rigging tackle and tying fishing line to hooks.

The children are not simply along for the ride. Each student is expected to participate and contribute to the boat’s success.

With six students and two instructors aboard a 20-and-a-half-foot boat, cooperation becomes essential. The young anglers quickly learn that patience, communication and teamwork are just as important as knowing how to cast a line.

When someone catches a fish, the moment is celebrated as a team victory because everyone aboard played a role in making it happen.

Palm Harbor youth program

Dig deeper:

The academy’s lessons extend beyond boating and fishing.

Benedict wants students to understand the responsibility that comes with enjoying Florida’s waterways. That includes respecting marine life, following fishing regulations and protecting the natural resources that make the Tampa Bay area special.

The program is designed to make education feel like an adventure. Whether students are learning to tie a knot, catching their first fish or helping launch a boat, each lesson is intended to build confidence and independence.

For Benedict, the biggest catch is not necessarily what the students pull from the water. It is seeing them put down their devices, work together and discover a connection to the outdoors that could last a lifetime.

Families can learn more about available programs and registration by visiting here.