Belleair Beach height exception: Board denies waterfront home variance

The Brief Local leaders in Belleair Beach voted 5-0 to deny a couple's height exception request for their unfinished waterfront home. Rahul and Meena Shukla asked the city for permission to exceed the local 35-foot height limit by 3 feet, 8 inches. Nearby residents argued that approving the taller home would disrupt the character of the surrounding waterfront neighborhood.



A waterfront home construction project is driving a high-stakes height dispute in Belleair Beach.

Belleair Beach height exception

What we know:

Rahul and Meena Shukla envisioned moving into their dream waterfront home after six months of construction, but the structure remains unfinished nearly two years later.

The Belleair Beach Board of Adjustment voted 5-0 Thursday night to deny the couple's request for a building height variance.

Waterfront home variance vote

What they're saying:

The couple asked officials to let their home stand 3 feet, 8 inches above the city's 35-foot height limit. Neighboring residents urged board members to reject the request, claiming the structure towers over nearby houses.

"I've watched this house being lifted," Belleair Beach resident Alexander Raas said. "I'm flabbergasted how high it is, quite honestly."

Angelo Conti, another resident, warned that approving the extra height would undermine municipal rules.

"Unfortunately, the way this has transpired sets a precedent that we’re going to ignore something so important like a 35-foot height," Conti said.

Unfinished roof and delays

The backstory:

Work crews continue building under the elevated, 6,400-square-foot home while the roof stays open to the elements. Rahul Shukla said the long delay has turned into a major headache for the family.

"The house is several feet up in the air," Rahul Shukla said. "We can't find anybody to replace the roof and we don't know what we will do."

Home raising flood concerns

The other side:

The homeowners explained that lifting the structure 13 feet was intended to protect it from storm surge, not to block views.

"We are not blocking anyone," Meena Shukla said. "The people who came to complain were not being blocked by us."

Redesign requirement for owners

What's next:

The Board of Adjustment decision forces the couple to adjust their architectural plans before construction can move forward.

"We want to get back and start living," Meena Shukla said. "This is very disappointing."

With hurricane season active, the homeowners are racing to secure a workable fix for the incomplete structure.

"We don't know how we will fix it, but we know that there is a solution," Rahul Shukla said.