Five arrested in connection with Highlands shooting

At around 6:42 on Friday night, a 25-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting at the intersection of SR 66 and S. Orange Blossom Blvd.

Within minutes of the incident, the vehicle seen at the shooting was located in Hardee County and pursued by Hardee County Sheriff’s Office units, according to a police report.

Police say that the car involved was in a crash in Wauchula, and several people were taken into custody.

Those taken into custody have been identified as Trinton Alexander Lee, Junior Louis, Zikevious Knowles, and Daniel Mabry.

They are all facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle, and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, according to authorities.

A fifth man, Jasiah Sison, is being held on a violation of probation charge.



