Florida AG peels back curtain on plans to enforce social media restrictions for kids

A new law in Florida puts restrictions on social media use, mandating that some can't use it at all; but many are wondering, how will this be enforced?

As of January 1, kids 13 and under will essentially be kicked off social media accounts in Florida after Governor DeSantis signed legislation in March.

Opponents, though, have questioned how a law like this one could realistically be enforced.

New rules out of the Attorney General's Office help answer some of those questions. Here are the three rules to guide parents and kids through the new law and answer some of those questions:

Social media platforms must perform ‘reasonable’ age verification 'Reasonable' parental verification Adds more definition to the type of platforms, algorithms, videos, communication with users

With regard to the age verification process, the AG's office made it clear that simply checking a box wouldn't cover it.

According to the new rules, lawmakers are looking for a ‘commercially reasonable method of age verification,’ a process that is regularly used by the government or businesses for the purpose of age and identity verification.

An example would be Facebook using AI to screen user selfies or video to weed out anyone that is too young to have an account.

This process would also affect Rule 2; if a 14 or 13-year-old has permission from a parent to use the social platform, the responsibility will be on the platform to contact the parent or legal guardian to verify that information.

"These social media platforms are now liable for between $10,000 and $50,000 per violation if a child is on that website, and the parental consent is inaccurate or if it's a 13-year-old or someone under the age of 13 who is still on that website," Attorney Anthony Rickman said.

The social media ban for teens under 14 would go into effect on January 1, but there has been some opposition to its legality. Many have questioned whether the law is constitutional and whether it violates First Amendment rights and possibly privacy concerns.

So far, there's been no official legal challenge to stop the ban from going into effect next year.