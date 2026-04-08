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Florida alligator caught on camera enjoying early morning swim, Tampa trapper removes scaly suspect

By and Zoe Zaczek
Published  April 8, 2026 10:19am EDT
Tampa
Storyful
Tampa gator caught enjoying morning swim

Tampa gator caught enjoying morning swim

An alligator let itself into a Florida home to enjoy a solo swim last week. The Tampa Police Department arrived on the scene and found the reptile lounging around the pool area.

The Brief

    • Bodycam footage captured the moment Tampa police officers arrived at a local home and discovered a gator lounging near the pool.
    • The alligator was safely removed, allowing the homeowners to return to a "gator-free" night of sleep.

TAMPA, Fla. - A surprise guest took pool hopping to a very Florida level last month. An alligator broke into a local residence for an early morning solo swim.

The backstory:

The Tampa Police Department responded to what homeowners initially believed was a human intruder around 3:30 a.m. on March 29. But, instead of a human burglar, they discovered a large reptile casually lounging in the pool area.

What they're saying:

"What was thought to be a human intruder…turned out to be a Florida-style uninvited guest," the police department said. "With assistance from a nuisance alligator trapper, the scaly suspect was safely removed, leaving the residents to finally enjoy some well-deserved, gator-free sleep."

Bodycam footage captured the moment officers arrived, and the trapper successfully wrangled the gator.

The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Tampa Police Department.

TampaPets and Animals