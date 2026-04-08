Florida alligator caught on camera enjoying early morning swim, Tampa trapper removes scaly suspect
TAMPA, Fla. - A surprise guest took pool hopping to a very Florida level last month. An alligator broke into a local residence for an early morning solo swim.
The backstory:
The Tampa Police Department responded to what homeowners initially believed was a human intruder around 3:30 a.m. on March 29. But, instead of a human burglar, they discovered a large reptile casually lounging in the pool area.
What they're saying:
"What was thought to be a human intruder…turned out to be a Florida-style uninvited guest," the police department said. "With assistance from a nuisance alligator trapper, the scaly suspect was safely removed, leaving the residents to finally enjoy some well-deserved, gator-free sleep."
Bodycam footage captured the moment officers arrived, and the trapper successfully wrangled the gator.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Tampa Police Department.