Florida alligator caught on camera enjoying early morning swim, Tampa trapper removes scaly suspect

The Brief Bodycam footage captured the moment Tampa police officers arrived at a local home and discovered a gator lounging near the pool. The alligator was safely removed, allowing the homeowners to return to a "gator-free" night of sleep.



A surprise guest took pool hopping to a very Florida level last month. An alligator broke into a local residence for an early morning solo swim.

The backstory:

The Tampa Police Department responded to what homeowners initially believed was a human intruder around 3:30 a.m. on March 29. But, instead of a human burglar, they discovered a large reptile casually lounging in the pool area.

What they're saying:

"What was thought to be a human intruder…turned out to be a Florida-style uninvited guest," the police department said. "With assistance from a nuisance alligator trapper, the scaly suspect was safely removed, leaving the residents to finally enjoy some well-deserved, gator-free sleep."

Bodycam footage captured the moment officers arrived, and the trapper successfully wrangled the gator.