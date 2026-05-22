Clearwater woman fights off armed home intruder before deputies shoot, kill suspect

The Brief An armed intruder was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after breaking into a home on Candler Road early Friday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported to the homeowner or deputies. Detectives with the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force are investigating the deputy-involved shooting.



A Clearwater woman fought off an armed home intruder and escaped before the suspect, who barricaded himself inside her home, was shot and killed by deputies, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Violent garage assault

What we know:

Investigators said the suspect, identified as Adam Siauciunas, 39, was armed with a knife, entered the 62-year-old woman’s garage area and assaulted her before she was able to escape to a neighbors’ home and call 911 at 6:44 a.m.

Pinellas County deputies went to the home and as they were setting up a perimeter, they reportedly saw the door to the garage close.

"From that point on, they worked this as a barricade situation, believing that the armed subject was still inside the residence," stated Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy. "They hailed the residence multiple times using multiple means and finally formed a contact team around 7:48 a.m."

Tactical team response

Dig deeper:

Gandy said the team surrounded the home and asked anyone inside to surrender but got no response.

They breached a sliding glass door and sent a drone inside the home but got no response.

Then the contact team went inside and cleared the home room by room.

Deadly laundry room encounter

"As they moved through a small laundry room to the garage, challenging all the way, they began to open the garage door and as they did, the suspect brandished a firearm in one hand and a flashlight in the other," Gandy said. "He raised the firearm, shouted some expletives at the deputies, they opened fire and he was pronounced deceased about 15 minutes later."

This is the gun that investigators say the armed intruder brandished before he was shot and killed. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department.

No injuries were reported to the homeowner or deputies.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the armed home invasion is unclear.

It is also unknown if Siauciunas knew the victim.

Deputies placed on administrative leave

What's next:

Two deputies were involved in the shooting and will be placed on routine paid administrative leave as the investigation takes its course.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.